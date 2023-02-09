Increase in number of earthquake victims in Syria to 3317 dead and 5245 injured

SHAFAQNA- Al Jazeera network has announced that 3317 people have been killed and 5245 others have been injured in the areas controlled by the Syrian government and the opposition.

Most of the victims are in the areas controlled by the opposition and near the Turkish border.

However, the so-called Syrian Human Rights Watch (opposed to Bashar al-Assad’s government) announced the death toll across Syria at 3,886.

“Hassan Mohammad Al-Ghabash”, the Minister of Health of Syria, also announced that the number of dead in the areas under the control of the Damascus government has reached 1374 and the number of wounded has reached 2295.

He also said that more medical equipment and medicine are needed to help the earthquake victims and sanctions should be lifted from the Syrian people and government.

At the same time, the number of victims in Turkey has reached 16,546 dead and more than 66,000 injured, which brings the total number of dead in Turkey and Syria to 20,000.

An earthquake with a magnitude of 7.8 on the Richter scale, centered in Turkey, shook many parts of West Asia and the Eastern Mediterranean region in the early hours of Monday (24 February). Data from seismological centers indicated that this earthquake occurred on the border between Turkey and Syria and 26 kilometers northeast of Gaziantep, Turkey.

According to the reports, the earthquake was recorded in Turkey, Syria, Lebanon, Palestine, Iraq, Jordan, Egypt, Saudi Arabia and parts of Ukraine and Europe including Greece, Bulgaria, etc.

Source: Shafaqna Persian