Turkey & Syria earthquakes: Rescuers race to find survivors as death toll passes 22000

SHAFAQNA-The death toll from the Turkey-Syria earthquakes has passed 22,000. At least 18,991 people have been killed in Turkey and at least 3,377 people are known to have died in Syria.

Yet rescue workers are defying the odds, finding people alive in the rubble more than 100 hours after the earthquakes.

Dramatic rescue belies the reality that the chances of finding many more survivors are shrinking fast, four days after catastrophic earthquakes.

The World Bank has promised $1.78bn to Turkey in relief and recovery assistance. UN chief Antonio Guterres is calling on the international community to provide more money for earthquake relief and has announced a donor conference for next week.

Palestinians extend a helping hand to quake-hit Turkey and Syria

A Palestinian aid team is joining the international emergency response in Turkey and Syria, as rescue efforts to locate and extract survivors from the rubble intensify.

Seventy-three rescuers, led by the Palestinian International Cooperation Agency (PICA), packed softshell jackets displaying the logo of their organisation into red duffle bags on Thursday, before boarding a bus at the Palestinian Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Ramallah.

US announces $85M in humanitarian assistance to Turkey, Syria

The US Agency for International Development (USAID) said Thursday that it is providing $85 million in urgent humanitarian assistance to Turkey and Syria after deadly earthquakes this week.

“USAID is providing emergency food and shelter for refugees and newly displaced people, winter supplies to help families brave the cold, critical healthcare services to provide trauma support, safe drinking water to prevent disease, and hygiene and sanitation assistance to keep people safe and healthy,” the agency said in a release.

Source : aljazeera, aa