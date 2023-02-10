Iran’s FM: Window of Opportunity for Agreement on JCPOA revival not to stay open forever

SHAFAQNA-Iran’s Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian has emphasized that there is still time to return to the 2015 nuclear deal, but the opportunity will not remain forever.

The Iranian FM told the American radio network NPR that an agreement to revive the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) is still available and that all signatories to the deal have time to return to the agreement, but the opportunity will not be on place endlessly, because the Iranian side has not see any profit of the JCPOA, so the window will not remain open forever.

We do not put all our eggs in the basket of the JCPOA, he said, warning that despite the fact that there is still an opportunity to revitalize the deal, we have prepared a plan B as well.

Source : IRNA