English
International Shia News Agency

Iraq & UAE to cooperate in several fields

0
Iraq & UAE

SHAFAQNA-The Iraqi Prime Minister, Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani, affirmed the government’s readiness to cooperate in several fields with the UAE, during his meeting with the President of the United Arab Emirates, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

The statement elaborated that Al-Sudani arrived in the UAE on Thursday in response to an official invitation he received from the UAE.

The meeting addressed the bilateral relations between the two countries, and the importance of developing cooperation in various fields, the statement mentioned.

Source : iraqinews

Related posts

Iraqi PM backs continued USA’s troop presence

asadian

Iran: Iraqi Prime Minister Met With the Supreme Leader

asadian

Iran’s President: Iran-Iraq agree to combat terrorist groups

asadian

Iraqi Prime Minister to visit Iran soon

asadian

Iraqi PM confirms tendency to establish partnerships with Kuwait

asadian

Jordan’s King: Iraq’s security is foundation of regional security & stability

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.