Iraq & UAE to cooperate in several fields

SHAFAQNA-The Iraqi Prime Minister, Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani, affirmed the government’s readiness to cooperate in several fields with the UAE, during his meeting with the President of the United Arab Emirates, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

The statement elaborated that Al-Sudani arrived in the UAE on Thursday in response to an official invitation he received from the UAE.

The meeting addressed the bilateral relations between the two countries, and the importance of developing cooperation in various fields, the statement mentioned.

Source : iraqinews