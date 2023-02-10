Turkey & Syria earthquakes: Anatolia’s first mosque severely destroyed

SHAFAQNA-The devastating 7.5 magnitude earthquake that struck Turkey and Syria earlier this week has destroyed Anatolia’s first mosque, Habibi Neccar located in Antakya.

Images of the mosque shared online show the dome completely collapsed and the site resembling a mound of rubble.

The mosque is reported to be the oldest in Anatolia, with some records dating the original building to the mid-7th century, when it was built following the Muslim conquest of the city – then known as Antioch – on the location of a Roman temple and a later church.

Source: middleeasteye