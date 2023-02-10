English
International Shia News Agency

Turkey & Syria earthquakes: Anatolia’s first mosque severely destroyed

0
Anatolia's first mosque

SHAFAQNA-The devastating 7.5 magnitude earthquake that struck Turkey and Syria earlier this week has destroyed Anatolia’s first mosque, Habibi Neccar located in Antakya.

Images of the mosque shared online show the dome completely collapsed and the site resembling a mound of rubble.

The mosque is reported to be the oldest in Anatolia, with some records dating the original building to the mid-7th century, when it was built following the Muslim conquest of the city – then known as Antioch – on the location of a Roman temple and a later church.

Source: middleeasteye

Related posts

Despite conflict, poverty & natural disaster, Syria are still not getting enough aid

asadian

Turkey & Syria earthquakes: Rescuers race to find survivors as death toll passes 22000

asadian

Fitch Ratings: Insurance Losses from Turkey-Syria Earthquake could reach $4 bn

asadian

Turkey & Syria earthquakes: Death toll passes 20000

asadian

UNOCHA: First UN’s aid convoy reaches Syria

asadian

Al-Azhar’s Sheikh calls for world to help earthquake victims in Turkey and Syria

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.