Despite conflict, poverty & natural disaster, Syria are still not getting enough aid

SHAFAQNA-World have allowed the Syrians’ suffering to grow. Northwest Syria is a war zone, undergoing an economic crisis and now devastated by an earthquake. And despite the conflict, the poverty, the natural disaster, Syria are still not getting enough aid.

We are exasperated and exhausted that once again we have to ask the world to send enough humanitarian aid to the Syrian people in their hour of need.

However, this is not just their hour of need or their week of need. This has been their 12 years and counting of need, and the international communityhave once again simply not done even nearly enough.

As the rest of the world has largely shown inaction and apathy to Syrians’ suffering, the Turkish people and government have hosted more Syrian refugees than any other country and continue to do so. Such hospitality comes at great expense. Turkey deserves our support too. This is also Turkey’s hour of need.

