SHAFAQNA-Remaining 12 members of the Jewish faith leave the ancient city, as their synagogue was badly damaged.

The powerful earthquake that destroyed significant parts of the ancient Turkish city of Antakya may also end the 2500-year-long Jewish existence in the city.

The Turkish Jewish community announced on Friday morning that Saul Cenudioglu, the head of the Jewish community in Antakya, and his wife Tuna have lost their lives under the rubble.

Source : middleeasteye