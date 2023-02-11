SHAFAQNA– A new survey has shown that the difficult economic condition in Egypt have caused 84% of Egyptian families refusing to pay loan instalments and meat consumption has also decreased by 85%.

In this survey that conducted by the International Institute for Food Policy Studies and published on its official website, stated that: Egypt faces increasing food prices and trade shocks caused by Russia’s attack to Ukraine in February 2022; Where this country is considered the largest importer of wheat in the world.

In this study, which is based on a telephone survey of six thousand poor Egyptian families across the country in October and November 2022, it is stated: The overall annual inflation rate in Egypt between January and November 2022 increased from 6 percent to 19 percent which is the highest inflation rate in the last five years.

According to this survey, the annual inflation rate of some food groups is higher than the total inflation figure, which reaches 31%, and the inflation rate of bread and cereals has almost quadrupled during the war in Ukraine.

In the mentioned survey, it is also stated that 75% of poor families declared a decrease in the consumption of chicken and eggs, which are the main source of protein, and this shows the expected decrease in the quality of the Egyptian diet, especially that fish and milk Along with other food items, it has become extremely expensive.

Source: SHAFAQNA PERSIAN

www.shafqna.com