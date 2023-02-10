Barcelona mayor cuts ties with Israel

SHAFAQNA- The mayor of Barcelona has suspended her city’s official ties with Israel over the crime of apartheid against the Palestinian people.

In a letter to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Colau said the step came in response to a campaign by dozens of local groups and thousands of activists.

She cited a number of Israeli policies, including its 55-year military occupation of the West Bank, its annexation of East Jerusalem and its construction of settlements on lands claimed by the Palestinians for a future state.

“As mayor of Barcelona, a Mediterranean city and defender of human rights, I cannot be indifferent to the systematic violation of the fundamental rights of the Palestinian population,” she wrote.

“It would be a severe mistake to apply a policy of double standards and turn a blind eye to a violation that has been, for decades, widely verified and documented by international organizations.”

In recent years, three well-known human rights groups — Human Rights Watch, Amnesty International and Israel’s B’Tselem — have condemned Israel’s apartheid against palestinians, both inside the country as well as in the occupied territories.

Source: Arab News