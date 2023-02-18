Saudi Arabia registered record number of incoming tourists

SHAFAQNA- During the first 9 months of 2022, Saudi Arabia registered a record number of incoming passengers and tourists.

According to “Al-Khalij Online”, the international tourism organization affiliated to the United Nations announced in a statement: Saudi Arabia has attracted more than 18 million tourists in the first nine months of 2022. UAE with 14.8 million and Morocco with 11 million tourists are next ranks.

Saudi authorities have decided to attract 100 million tourists to the country by the end of this decade.

According to the statistics published by the Saudi Ministry of Investment, last year, the tourism sector’s income in this country increased and reached 7.2 billion dollars in the first half of 2022.

The ministry announced that the income of the tourism sector in this country is much more before corona outbreak.

Saudi Arabia plans to attract about 53.3 billion dollars of investment in tourism sector by 2023 and increase this number to 133 billion dollars by the end of this year.

Source: Mdeast.news

