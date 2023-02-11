Iranians Mark 44th Anniversary of Victory of Islamic Revolution [Photos]

SHAFAQNA- Iranians across the country held rallies to celebrate the 44th anniversary of the victory of the Islamic Revolution.

People in the capital Tehran participated in the commemoration rally from all parts of the metropolitan to the iconic Azadi Square to mark the first appearance of Imam Khomeini among the Iranians in 1979.

Delivering a speech at the Azadi Square, Iranian President Ebrahim Raeisi lauded the 22nd of Bahman as the day of the triumph of “truth over falsity,” the day of the victory of “the oppressed over the arrogant,” and the realization of the “miracle of the century.”

Raeisi said the epic day put an end to tyranny and dependence and marked the beginning of independence, freedom and the Islamic Republic, adding that the day brought about the crystallization of the will of the great nation of Iran.

The celebration was being held in Tehran and over 1400 cities and 38,000 villages around the Islamic country. Nearly 200 reporters, photojournalists, and cameramen of foreign news outlets as well as over 6,500 Iranian media operators covered the significant event.

Source: IRNA, en.mehrnews