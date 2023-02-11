UN: Earthquake made catastrophic situation in Syria

SHAFAQNA- Deputy Secretary General of the United Nations said in an interview with Al-Jazeera Qatar on Friday night (10 Feb 2023) that the situation in Syria is a disaster as a result of the earthquake.

“Stéphane Dujarric” added: “Sanctions should not prevent aid from being sent to the needy in Syria.” He stated that the member states of the United Nations and the private sector should be very generous, and said: “There are continuous negotiations between the members of the Security Council to accelerate the sending of aid to Syria.”

He added: “What we don’t want to see is the politicization of the aid needed for Syria.” The humanitarian needs in Syria are huge and we are focused on providing the maximum amount of aid, Dujarric added.

Emphasizing that those affected by the earthquake need great international solidarity, he said: “We are working to accelerate the sending of aid to Syria and increase its volume, and we are helping all areas of Syria.”

Source: Shafaqna Persian