UNHCR: Over 5 million Syrians may be homeless after quake

SHAFAQNA- Over five million Syrians may be homeless after Monday’s (06 Feb 2023) earthquakes, according to a United Nations official.

“As many as 5.3 million people in Syria may have been left homeless by the earthquake,” Sivanka Dhanapala, the Syria representative of the UN High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) said on Friday. “That is a huge number and comes to a population already suffering mass displacement.”

“For Syria, this is a crisis within a crisis,” he added: “We’ve had economic shocks, COVID and are now in the depths of winter, with blizzards raging in the affected areas.”

Dhanapala said the UNHCR has been “rushing aid” to the badly affected parts of Syria, but “it’s been very, very difficult”. “There are 6.8 million people already internally displaced in the country. And this was before the earthquake.”