WHO’s Chief arrives in Syria’s quake-hit Aleppo

SHAFAQNA- World Health Organization chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus arrived on Saturday (11 Feb 2023) in Syria’s quake-stricken city of Aleppo. He “arrived at Aleppo airport to tour some hospitals and shelters with (Syria’s) Health Minister and Governor of Aleppo,” the official news agency SANA said.

His visit came five days after a devastating 7.8-magnitude earthquake rocked Turkiye and Syria, killing more than 24,000 people including at least 3,553 in war-torn Syria alone.

Upon his arrival, Tedros said he was accompanying “emergency medical supplies of around 37 metric tons.”

“We are very happy that we could come with the supplies,” he told reporters at Aleppo airport. “This is the first supply we are sending.”

