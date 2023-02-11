English
International Shia News Agency

WHO’s Chief arrives in Syria’s quake-hit Aleppo

0
WHO chief

SHAFAQNA- World Health Organization chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus arrived on Saturday (11 Feb 2023) in Syria’s quake-stricken city of Aleppo. He “arrived at Aleppo airport to tour some hospitals and shelters with (Syria’s) Health Minister and Governor of Aleppo,” the official news agency SANA said.
His visit came five days after a devastating 7.8-magnitude earthquake rocked Turkiye and Syria, killing more than 24,000 people including at least 3,553 in war-torn Syria alone.

Upon his arrival, Tedros said he was accompanying “emergency medical supplies of around 37 metric tons.”
“We are very happy that we could come with the supplies,” he told reporters at Aleppo airport. “This is the first supply we are sending.”

Source: arabnews

Related posts

Turkey & Syria earthquakes: Rescue crews pulled more survivors as death toll tops 25000

asadian

London: Muslims hold fundraising campaign to help quake-hit victims in Turkiye , Syria

asadian

UNHCR: Over 5 million Syrians may be homeless after quake

asadian

Turkey & Syria earthquakes: Jewish synagogue in Antakya badly damaged

asadian

Syria not getting enough aid

asadian

Turkey & Syria earthquakes: Anatolia’s first Mosque destroyed

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.