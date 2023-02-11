Turkey & Syria earthquakes: Rescue crews pulled more survivors as death toll tops 25000

Reporting from the epicentre of the quake in Kahramanmaras, Al Jazeera’s Resul Serdar says that, on the sixth day since the earthquakes hit the area, survivors were still being found.

“A five-year-old Syrian girl was taken out of the rubble, alive. An hour later, another girl was pulled out of the rubble, and she was also alive. These are the rare moments of joy here,” said Serdar.

“This city has seen so much that it needs some good news, and it also gives a spark of hope to the families,” he added.

Displaced families exposed to bitter winter cold in Jandaris

Hundreds of families who lost their homes when two earthquakes struck Turkey and Syria are sleeping in tents in harsh winter conditions in Jandaris, a town in rebel-held northwestern Syria.

Many homes in the town collapsed and other residential buildings buckled in Monday’s quakes, sending residents fleeing for open ground.

World Bank to provide initial $1.78B for Turkey

The World Bank announced Thursday it will initially provide $1.78 billion aid for Türkiye’s recovery and reconstruction efforts in the wake of powerful earthquakes.

The assistance aims to help relief and recovery efforts following devastating earthquakes and aftershocks in Türkiye that have already resulted in massive loss of life, injuries, and very significant damages in and around southern Türkiye, it said in a statement.