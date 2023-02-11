Turkey & Syria earthquakes: Rescue crews pulled more survivors as death toll tops 25000

SHAFAQNA-The death toll stands at more than 25000 in Turkey and northwestern Syria as rescue efforts continue.
The number of deaths in Turkey rose to 21,848 on Saturday while more than 3,553 were killed in Syria.
United Nations says up to 5.3 million people in Syria may be homeless after the earthquakes, while nearly 900,000 people are in urgent need of hot food in Turkey and Syria.
United Nations says up to 5.3 million people in Syria may be homeless after the earthquakes, while nearly 900,000 people are in urgent need of hot food in Turkey and Syria.
The Syrian government has approved the delivery of humanitarian aid to quake-hit areas outside its control, according to state media.
Survivors still being found in Kahramanmaras
Reporting from the epicentre of the quake in Kahramanmaras, Al Jazeera’s Resul Serdar says that, on the sixth day since the earthquakes hit the area, survivors were still being found.
“A five-year-old Syrian girl was taken out of the rubble, alive. An hour later, another girl was pulled out of the rubble, and she was also alive. These are the rare moments of joy here,” said Serdar.
“This city has seen so much that it needs some good news, and it also gives a spark of hope to the families,” he added.
Displaced families exposed to bitter winter cold in Jandaris
Hundreds of families who lost their homes when two earthquakes struck Turkey and Syria are sleeping in tents in harsh winter conditions in Jandaris, a town in rebel-held northwestern Syria.
Many homes in the town collapsed and other residential buildings buckled in Monday’s quakes, sending residents fleeing for open ground.
World Bank to provide initial $1.78B for Turkey
The World Bank announced Thursday it will initially provide $1.78 billion aid for Türkiye’s recovery and reconstruction efforts in the wake of powerful earthquakes.
The assistance aims to help relief and recovery efforts following devastating earthquakes and aftershocks in Türkiye that have already resulted in massive loss of life, injuries, and very significant damages in and around southern Türkiye, it said in a statement.