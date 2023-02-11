London: Muslims hold fundraising campaign to help quake-hit victims in Turkiye , Syria

SHAFAQNA- Muslims in London hold fundraising campaign to help quake-hit victims in Turkiye , Syria.

The East London Mosque, one of the largest in the UK, said, in partnership with Islamic Relief, Diyanet UK and other UK charity partners, it has been working to extend a helping hand to those who were affected by the powerful earthquakes.

“A fundraising collection took place after Friday prayers with Islamic Relief today after a passionate plea for donations by Islamic Relief’s UK Director, Tufail Hussain,” it said.

The mosque noted that Umit Yalcin, Turkish Ambassador to the UK, sent a message of support which was read after Friday prayers.

“I am touched by the compassion of our sisters and brothers in the UK, especially from the East London Mosque, for collecting funds to aid the survivors of the recent earthquakes,” said the ambassador.

The East London Mosque also said it will continue to fundraise for victims in the coming weeks to ensure vital aid can reach those who need it.

More than 20,200 people have died and over 80,000 injured after two strong earthquakes jolted southern Turkey on Monday, according to the latest figures.

The 7.7- and 7.6-magnitude earthquakes, centered in the Kahramanmaras province, have impacted some 13 million people across 10 Turkish provinces, including Adana, Adiyaman, Diyarbakir, Gaziantep, Hatay, Kilis, Malatya, Osmaniye and Sanliurfa.

In neighboring Syria, the death toll has climbed above 3,300, with more than 5,200 people wounded.