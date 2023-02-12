Muhammad (PBUH) in book of Zoroaster

SHAFAQNA- Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) in the book of Zoroaster.

As historians and theologians have written, in the Zoroastrian religion, the names of three saviors have been prophesied in Zoroastrian books.

Hoshidar Bami in Avesta

The first of them is named “Hoshidar Bami” in Avesta which means “strengthener and enforcer of the law of religion and justice”. It is stated in the traditions that he will come between the average of one thousand to one thousand and six hundred years after Zoroaster, and after the appearance, he will talk to Ahura Mazda for ten days (referring to receiving revelations from God) and then he will save the earth from lies and enmity and greed and hatred for a short time.

Based on Zoroaster’s lifetime (according to various sources, three hundred years before Alexander’s attack or twelve centuries before Christ), the time interval of one thousand to one thousand and six hundred years after him, will be coincident with the birth of Jesus Christ (AS). On this basis, it is stated in the “Old Testament” that the promised Messiah is the one who will “bring justice to the people of Israel” (Old Testament, Psalm of David, Psalm 72, paragraph 3), and this is the name of the first savior of the Zoroastrians after Zoroaster, “Okhshit-arte” which means “narrator of the laws of religion and justice”.

Also, according to the narration of the “Gospel of Matthew” about the time of the appearance of Jesus (PBUH), it is said that shortly after the birth of Jesus Christ (PBUH), “three priests of the Eastern Magi (three Zoroastrian sages) came to Jerusalem and said: Where is the promised one and the king of the Jews who we saw his brilliance in the east and we have come to praise him (see: The Gospel of Matthew, Chapter II, Verses 1 to 12).

Hoshidarmah in Zoroastrian tradition

The second savior is “Hoshidarmah” or “Oshidarmah” which means “developer of prayer and worship”. The Zoroastrian tradition says that he will appear five hundred to a thousand years after the first savior and after his appearance, for twenty days he will pray (receiving revelation from God) Ahura Mazda, which is the name of God in Zoroastrian religion and then the earth will be saved from lies and enmity, greed and hatred for a short time.

This interval of five hundred to one thousand years corresponds to the time interval between the appearance of Jesus Christ (AS) and the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), especially that in Islam, prayer is considered as a pillar of religion and its performance is emphasized in any situation.

Sushiant in Zoroastrianism

In the religion of Zoroastrianism, the third and the last savior refers to Imam Mahdi (AJ), who is introduced with the name “Stut-Arte” and the title “Sushiant” meaning “liberator” and as the last savior of the earth, whose appearance is in the “last incarnation” era or the “Last Day” or the “Apocalypse” period will occur. Based on this, the name or title of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) and his last son, the Promised Mahdi (AJ), are mentioned in Zoroastrianism and Avesta.

