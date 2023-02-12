Turkey & Syria earthquakes: End of rescue operation in Syria

SHAFAQNA- After 5 days of earthquake, the Syrian Civil Defense Organization, known as the “White Helmets”, announced the end of the search and rescue operation and transfer to the stage of searching and removing the bodies.

This organization announced that the search and rescue operation had ended after it was assumed that there were no living people under the rubble.

According to the Syrian Civil Defense Organization, more than 2,166 people have been killed and at least 2,950 injured in more than 40 cities and villages since the beginning of the earthquake and 108 hours have passed. Also, 479 residential buildings were completely destroyed and more than 1481 buildings were partially damaged.

The highest number of injured people were in the city of “Jandiras”, where this organization managed to rescue 831 people under the rubble. After that, the city of “Salqin” with 258 injured and the city and village of “Basnia” in the west of Idlib with 210 injured were the most affected by the earthquake.

Source: SHAFAQNA PERSIAN

