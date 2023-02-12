Cancer third factor of death in Palestine

SHAFAQNA- The Palestinian Ministry of Health announced in a statement that cancer is the third leading cause of death in Palestine.

The Palestinian Ministry of Health announced in a statement on the occasion of World Cancer Day that cancer is the third cause of death in Palestine. According to the Palestinian Information Center, the ministry added that in 2021, 5,320 new cases of cancer were registered in the Palestinian territories.

According to the reports of the Palestinian Ministry of Health, about 108 out of every 100,000 Palestinians have cancer. The number of new cancer patients suffering from cancer in the West Bank was 3,368. The rate of cancer in 2021 has increased by 5.5% compared to the previous year.

Currently, the rate of cancer in the West Bank is about 119.6 people per 100,000 people, and in Gaza areas it is about 92.6 people per 100,000 people.

Also, the most common type of cancer in Palestine is breast cancer. 876 people in Palestine were diagnosed with this type of cancer in 2021. Intestinal cancer ranks second and lung cancer ranks third. It should be noted that in 2021, 2048 people died due to cancer in Palestine.

Source: Mdeast.news

