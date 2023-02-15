SHAFAQNA- Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) in the books of Abrahamic religions:

The Holy Quran says that all other prophets have prophesied about the appearance of the savior of the end of time with the name “Ahmad” in their heavenly books. (See: And when Jesus son of Mary said: ‘O Children of Israel! Indeed, I am the apostle of Allah (SWT) to you, to confirm what is before me of the Torah, and to give the good news of an apostle who will come after me, whose name is Ahmad.’ But when he brought them manifest proofs, they said: ‘This is plain magic, Surah As-Saff, verse 6). Based on this, some historians and theologians have searched in other holy books about the name Ahmad or the words whose meaning in Arabic language is equivalent to “Ahmad” or “Muhammad”.

“Ahmad” in the books of Abrahamic religions



Research to find the name “Ahmad” or its exact meaning is very important in the books of Abrahamic religions, namely Judaism and Christianity, because it shows the confirmation of the claim of the Holy Qur’an on the mention of the name Ahmad in these holy books. In verse 157 of Surah Al-A’raf, it is stated: “Those who follow the messenger of God, the illiterate prophet, the prophet whose name (or his attribute) they can find in the Torah and the Bible.

In this verse, the name or attributes of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) in the books of the Torah and the Bible is emphasized, but in the 6th verse of Surah As-Saff, the mention of the name “Ahmad” from the words of Jesus Christ (PBUH) is confirmed: And remember when Jusus (AS) said: O’ children of Israel, I am God’s messenger to you while I confirm the book that was sent before me [the Torah], and I am the annunciator to the messenger who will come after me, and his name is Ahmad!

Therefore, at least the name of the last prophet should be mentioned in the Bible in the form of “Ahmad” or its meaning in the language of the Messiah (PBUH), which was Syriac, unless it is claimed that removing the name of Ahmad from the Bible is considered as an example of deviation from the Bible. Which is mentioned in verse 46 of Surah Al- Nisa.

This text is written by Mohammad Saeid Taheri Moosavi & translated by Fatemeh Aghaei for Shafaqna English. All rights reserved for Shafaqna.

www.shafaqna.com