Muhammad (PBUH) in the New Testament (Part3)

SHAFAQNA- Muhammad (PBUH) in the New Testament:

What can be found in this regard in the writings and interpretations of the New Testament, especially the Gospel of John (verses 16:14, 26:15 and 7:16) is the Greek word “Paraclete” or “Farkleit” which is used with two roots in two different but close meanings, but it is prophesied in the Bible as a person who will come in the future.

This word has two forms: “Periklytos” which means “a famous and praised person” or Ahmad (meaning a highly praised or a more praised person), which is consistent with the interpretation of the Holy Quran, and the word “Paraklytos”, which means “consolation” and Christians attribute it to the “Holy Spirit”.

