SHAFAQNA- Muhammad (PBUH) in the Old Testament:

Muhammad (PBUH) was also mentioned in various books of the Bani Israel people who believed in the Jewish religion. In the Torah, it was first mentioned that a generation of humans would appear from Hazrat ismail’s crucifixion(A.S.). In the Book of Genesis (21:13), it is addressed to Abraham (PBUH) that I will make a nation out of the son of the slave girl (Hadjar) because he is from your generation. In the Torah (18:18) God also said to Moses (PBUH): “I will choose a prophet for them from among their brothers like you and I will put my words in their mouths so that he will tell them everything that I have told them.” Also, Abdullah bin Abi Bakr Ansari narrated from Safiyyah bint Hayy bin Akhtab, the wife of the Prophet (PBUH) – who was in the Jewish religion previously – when the Messenger of God (PBUH) came to Madinah, I overheard my father and my uncle that they were saying to each other, Is this the same prophet that we have read his description in the Torah? Therefore, they made an appointment with each other to see him closely and hear his words to compare what they read in the Torah. When they met him and heard his words, my uncle said to my father, is this the one we read about in the Torah? My father said: I swear to God who sent the Torah to Moses (PBUH), he is the same one, but I will have his enmity in my heart as long as I live (Interpretation of Manhj al-Sadeqin, Vol. 1, p. 325.)

This text is written by Mohammad Saeid Taheri Moosavi & translated by Fatemeh Aghaei for Shafaqna English. All rights reserved for Shafaqna.

