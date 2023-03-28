Muhammad (PBUH) in books of non-Abrahamic religions

SHAFAQNA- Muhammad (PBUH) in the books of non-Abrahamic religions:

Muhammad (PBUH) in the religious books of Hinduism

The prophethood of Muhammad Mustafa (PBUH) is predicted in the religious books of Hinduism. The Hindu book consists of two parts: “Shruti” and “Sruti”, the first of which is considered the word of God and the second is the word of Hindu scholars. The Shruti book has two types: “Veda” means the mystic or superman and “Upanishad” means the accession or end of ignorance. The Vedas themselves consist of four books: “Rig-Veda” or praise book, “Yajur-Veda” or sacrificial book, “Sama-Veda” or song book and “Atharva-Veda” or religious book. An important part of the book of Shruti is called “Purana” which means ancient, which talks about God and creation. In the “Bhavishya Purana” section, the future is talked about.

In the third poem of the third chapter and stanzas 5-8 of this book, the name of Muhammad (PBUH) is mentioned, where it says: “A friend or a stranger appears in the desert and his name is Muhammad, and Raja Bhuj (the common name of the kings of India) welcomes him with pride and tells him: O pride of humanity, you have created a force to fight against evil. In the same section, in verse 27-10, it is also stated: “Strangers have corrupted the land and after killing the enemy, a much stronger army than before will be formed under the leadership of Muhammad to guide others to the right path and O king Bhoj, you don’t need to travel to the land of demons to fight because I will purify you due to my grace. Then a man with a saintly face turned to the king and said: Absolute truth will cover the world and God has sent me for it, and my companions are those who are circumcised and do not have long hair, do not shave their beards and they revolutionize. they remember the time of prayer, and they eat good halal food, and they eat the meat of all animals except pork, and they do not purify themselves by trashbut by fighting, and they are called Muslims.”

Glorified man or Ahmad

Many other cases in these books of Hindu religion mention the name “Narashansa” as the last prophet, the literal meaning of which is the glorified man or Ahmad, which is mentioned in the Holy Quran. (Q. S. Khan, Holy Vedas and Islam, Tanveer publication, Delhi, 2011.) Also, in the book “Mallhand” by Abu Rihan Biruni, citing the holy books of Hindus, the savior of the end of time is introduced as “Brahman Kala” (a brave and religious man) and the book “Shakmuni” introduces the savior as a descendant of Seyyed Khlaiq Alamian “Kishan”. in the literal sense of Muhammad). He is the one who will rule the mountains of the east and west and all divine religions will become one religion, whose name is Qaim and Arif Bellah, he will revive the religion of God (Sayyid Asadollah Hashemi Shaheedi, The Emergence of Imam Mahdi (A.S.) from the Viewpoint of Islam, and Religions and Nations of the World, Jamkaran Mosque Publication, Qom, 2001.). Perhaps part of this prophecy refers to Hazrat Mahdi (A.S.), who has the same name of his ancestor Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH), but in any case, these prophecies refer to the religion of Islam with the prophethood of Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH). These cases are nothing but an approval on the authenticity of Islam and its prophet Muhammad (PBUH), which is foreseen in the books of Abrahamic and non-Abrahamic religions.

Muhammad (PBUH) in Buddha religion

Regarding the “Buddha” religion, some Islamic scholars have considered him a prophet and some have compared the religious annunciations attributed to Buddha about the saviors of mankind with the appearance of prophet Muhammad (PBUH) or the birth of commander of the faithful Ali (A.S.). In the case of Hinduism, some people have considered these annunciations as a proof of prophecy or at least of the authenticity of Buddhism, which has also been deviated by its believers towards a pagan religion.

Leaders of Abrahamic or non-Abrahamic religions were familiar with attributes of Muhammad (PBUH)

Thus, according to the Holy Quran, the name, attribute or characteristics of Muhammad (PBUH) were prophesied in the holy books before him, and probably the true scholars of these religions know the truth and hide it out of stubbornness or ignorance. The followers and especially the religious leaders of Abrahamic or non-Abrahamic religions were completely familiar with the names, characteristics and attributes of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) and according to the verses of the Holy Quran, they knew Muhammad (PBUH) just as they knew their children. However, they did not believe. In two verses of the Holy Quran, it is mentioned that those whom we have given the Scripture know him like their children, (but) some of them consciously hide the truth! (Al-Baqara: 146) Those whom we have given the Scripture know him very well, just as they know their children, only those who have lost their faith do not believe. (Al-An’am: 20)

These two verses refer to the reaction of the scholars of Abrahamic and other non-Abrahamic religions who have the scripture, among them some with knowledge of the truth about the Prophet of Islam (PBUH) objected to it or and God says about them, the reason for this is that they have lost their faith and divine piety, that they cannot enter a deal with God by acknowledging the truth and they will own heaven and be safe in it forever. The enemies of Islam also want the people’s tendency to Islam to stop, although God has promised that He will complete His blessing in front of the enemies of Islam who want to extinguish God’s light with their mouths, and God’s light will be spread throughout the earth: They want to extinguish God’s light with their mouths, but God only wants to complete His light, even though the disbelievers are unhappy (Al-Tubah :32).

