International Shia News Agency

Kazmain holy Shrine covers in black on occasion of martyrdom anniversary of Imam Kazem (A.S)+ Photos

SHAFAQNA- Astan Quds Kazmain announced the time of changing the flag of Kazmain holy shrine on the occasion of the martyrdom anniversary of Imam Musa Kazem (A.S).

The Secretariat of Astan Quds Kazmain announced: “We invite the general public to attend the ceremony of changing the flag of the Kazmain holy shrine, with the flag of mourning and sorrow on Sunday, 20th 25 after Maghrib and Isha prayers.”

Kazmain holy shrine and security and service institutions announced their readiness to hold the martyrdom anniversary of Imam Musa Kazem (A.S) in the midst of predictions of the presence of a million participants.

Last year, more than 10 million people participated in the martyrdom anniversary of Imam Musa Kazem (A.S).

Source: Shafaqna Persian 

