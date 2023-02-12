English
Qatar’s Amir meets with Turkish President as first leader to visit Turkey fafter deadly earthquakes

SHAFAQNA-Qatar’s Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani has met with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Istanbul on Sunday as the first leader to visit Turkey following last week’s deadly earthquakes.

Earlier, the Amiri Diwan said the Qatari leader is on a “working visit” to the country, which comes less than a week since two deadly earthquakes had struck Turkey and Syria.

Ankara’s ambassador to Doha Mustafa Goksu said that the meeting between Amir Tamim and Erdogan will focus on enhancing rescue and relief operations and the reconstruction of destroyed areas.

