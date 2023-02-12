Syria: Earthquake survivors sleeping in streets and fields

SHAFAQNA-Earthquake survivors in Syria are sleeping on the floor, without clothes, with nothing, in winter, one of the worst winters.

Nadim Issa is a Syrian basketball player who has helped set up a shelter in a basketball court in Aleppo, where donations were coming in.

But his volunteers lack the big international support so badly needed. Food, clothes, nappies and baby formula were being sent in from other parts of Syria.

“We need help, it’s a catastrophe, a humanitarian disaster. We need to remove the blockade on Syria, and receive aid from all countries. On the ground it’s chaos,” Issa told MEE.

“People are sleeping on the floor, without clothes, with nothing, in winter, one of the worst winters we’ve seen, the freezing temperatures, no fuel,” he said.

“We need hangars, or shelters for the long term; people are still sleeping rough in hospitals, mosques, unsafe buildings. This is a longer-term disaster, these people can’t go home, we’ve seen too much pain and suffering.”

Source: middleeasteye