Turkey & Syria earthquake: Death toll passes 33000

SHAFAQNA-The death toll from the earthquakes in Turkey and northwestern Syria has gone past 33,000 as rescue efforts continue.

The number of deaths in Turkey rose to 29,605 on Sunday, while more than 4,500 people have died in Syria.

Syrian president thanks UAE for ‘huge’ aid after quake

Syria’s President Bashar al-Assad has thanked the United Arab Emirates for pledging tens of millions of dollars in aid to the quake-hit country, the presidency said in a statement.

After massive Turkey quakes, Istanbul residents fear the next one

Residents express concerns about their safety as experts say studies suggest that a powerful earthquake is expected to hit Turkey’s largest city soon.

“We live in distress,” said Aysegul Rahvanci, a lifetime Istanbul resident, of her fears about a possible strong earthquake in the city.

Germany offers temporary visas for Turkish, Syrian quake victims

People affected by the earthquakes in Turkey and Syria will be allowed to stay temporarily with relatives in Germany, it has said.

“This is emergency aid,” German Interior Minister Nancy Faeser told the Bild newspaper on Saturday. “We want to allow Turkish or Syrian families in Germany to bring their close relatives from the disaster area to their homes without bureaucracy.”

Turkish president expresses gratitude to all ‘friendly’ countries showing solidarity with Turkey

Erdogan expresses gratitude to all ‘friendly’ countries showing solidarity with Turkey by sending search and rescue teams in wake of massive quakes.

Erdogan earlier pledged to rebuild the quake-hit region as part of a yearlong plan.

“We plan to rebuild hundreds of thousands of houses, including their infrastructure and superstructure, and restore our cities damaged by earthquakes,” he said.

Source : aljazeera., aa,

www.shafaqna.com