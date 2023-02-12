Palestine artist ‘corrects’ Charlie Hebdo cartoon on Turkey’s earthquake disaster

SHAFAQNA-Palestinian artist, Abrar Sabbah, who received appreciation for her drawing against the provocative cartoon of the French Charlie Hebdo magazine mocking the earthquake disaster in Turkey, stated she wanted to convey a message of support for Turkey.

French magazine, Charlie Hebdo, has sparked outrage with a cartoon it published mocking Turkiye after two deadly earthquakes hit the country on Monday.

“Earthquake in Turkiye” was written in the top right corner of the cartoon. “(Didn’t) even need to send tanks”, it says at the bottom.

Sabbah, a 26-year-old Palestinian cartoonist, illustrator and graphic designer, edited Charlie Hebdo’s cartoon in a video she posted on her social media account with a caption commenting: “Hey, immoral Charlie Hebdo. You wouldn’t draw like that. This is how you would draw it! We will stand up again. The people will rise again!”

Sabbah, who is a graduate of Turkiye, received thousands of likes in a short time and circulated the internet.

Source : middleeastmonitor