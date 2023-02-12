Mahmoud Abbas: We will appeal to Hague Court to assert Palestinian people’s right

SHAFAQNA- “UN has issued 1000 resolutions in the Security Council and other institutions, but unfortunately none of them have been implemented,” Mahmoud Abbas, the head of the Palestinian Authority, wrote in a letter to the United Nations.

Mahmoud Abbas continued to threaten to appeal to the Hague Court to assert the rights of the Palestinian people.

Speaking at the “Support for Jerusalem” conference at the Arab League headquarters, he said: “In the next few days, we will refer to this body to revive Palestinian demands and achieve full membership in the United Nations. We will also go to The Hague Court to assert our rights.”

Abu Mazen also called for the cessation of unilateral actions according to the Balfour Agreement, such as settlement construction.

On the other hand, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi emphasized Cairo’s opposition to any Israeli action to change the historical and legal status of Jerusalem and warned that any action taken would have dire consequences and a negative impact on the prospects of negotiations on the final status of Jerusalem between the Palestinians and the Israelis.

King Abdullah II, the King of Jordan, also emphasized that Jordan will continue its efforts to protect Islamic and Christian holy places in Jerusalem and continue the repair and construction projects in Al-Aqsa Mosque and Al-Qiyamah Synagogue.

The King of Jordan stated that the Palestinian issue is at the top of Arab priorities and issues, and stated: “We ask the international community to work to realize the just and legitimate rights of the Palestinian people in establishing an independent and sovereign Palestinian state in the form of the 1967 borders with Jerusalem as its capital.”

He added: “Our region will not see peace, stability and prosperity without solving the Palestinian issue. We must preserve the opportunity for peace based on a two-state solution and end the Israeli aggression and attacks on Al-Aqsa Mosque and Haram Sharif.”

The activity of the conference of Support of Jerusalem was held today Sunday at the headquarters of the Arab League in Cairo with the participation of Mahmoud Abbas, the King of Jordan, the President of the Republic of Egypt, the Secretary General of the Arab League and high-ranking delegations from Arab countries.

Source: Shafaqna Persian

