Arab leaders warn Israeli actions in Jerusalem & West Bank could worsen regional turmoil

SHAFAQNA-leaders and senior officials from Arab and Islamic countries Sunday condemned Israel’s ‘unilateral measures’ in Jerusalem and the West Bank include home demolitions and expansion of settlements.

The meeting in Cairo was hosted by the Arab League and attended by Abdel Fattah El-Sisi of Egypt, Jordan’s King Abdullah II and Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas along with many foreign ministers and senior officials.
The high-level gathering came amid one of the deadliest periods of fighting in years in Jerusalem and the neighboring Israeli-occupied territory. Forty-five Palestinians have been killed so far this year, according to a count by The Associated Press. Palestinians have killed 10 people on the Israeli side during that time.

Calling Jerusalem “the backbone of the Palestinian cause,” el-Sissi warned of dire repercussions of any Israeli move to change the status quo of the holy site, saying they would “negatively impact” future negotiations to settle the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

He said such measures would impede the long-sought after two-state solution to the conflict, which would leave “both parties and the whole Middle East with difficult and grave options.”

Source: arabnews, thehill

