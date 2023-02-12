Yemen: Violence, economic hardships & climate changes deepen humanitarian crisis

SHAFAQNA-Violence, economic hardships, and climate changes deepen humanitarian crisis in Yemen.

From a distance, it looks like piles upon piles of discoloured rags have been discarded in Yemen’s barren desert landscape.

But the ramshackle collection of tents in the troubled country was in fact a camp that is home to some 12,500 people uprooted by the eight-year conflict — a conflict that no longer generates many headlines, despite the worsening humanitarian situation.

In Swaida camp, near the northern city of Marib, time stands still. Every day is the same for its inhabitants.

Source: reliefweb