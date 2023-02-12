English
Mecca: Copies of Quran in different languages available at Grand Mosque

SHAFAQNA- The Holy Quran copies is now available in different languages at the shelves and cabinets inside the Grand Mosque in Mecca .

The General Presidency for the Affairs of the Two Holy Mosques, represented by the General Administration for the Affairs of the Holy Quran and Books, has provided the books.

Director of the Quran Affairs Department at the Grand Mosque Saad Bin Ghuwailib Al-Nadawi explained that the administration provides the shelves and cabinets designated for the Holy Quran with a number of the Holy Quran copies, Quran copies printed in Braille for the blind, and translations of the meanings of Holy Quran in several languages, including English, Urdu, and Indonesian, together with Altafisr Almuyasr (Simple Interpretation of the Holy Quran), and large-sized Mushaf.

They are distributed in all locations and corridors of the Grand Mosque every week, especially during the Friday Sermon.

Al-Nadawi stated that providing the Holy Quran and translating the meanings of the Holy Quran and the Braille Quran is continuous.

Source: IQNA

