Infertility treatment in Iran

SHAFAQNA- Iranian researchers were able to gift 40,000 babies to Iranian infertile families during three decades of trying to treat infertility. A success that sends 500 infertile foreign couples to Iran every year.

The production of first cell for the treatment of leukaemia, the production of first sterile drug from cell lines, the production of first structure that carries genes into the cell, mesenchyme cells for the treatment of joint diseases, the treatment of eye diseases, the production of first cell line drugs and the treatment of cancer with fundamental cells is another part of the activities of Iranian research doctors in Royan therapeutic research complex, whose success is known worldwide.

Dr. Abdul Hossein Shahvardi, a member of the academic staff and head of the Royan Research Institute of Iran, said: In the last three decades, we have had more than 40,000 births in Royan. Despite the conditions that occurred during the Corona period and the restrictions that were created, 400 to 500 foreign couples came to Royan every year and were treated.

Shahvardi mentioned another achievement and product of Royan as cord blood bank and added: We have people from regional countries who have transferred their cord blood to Iran and it is kept here. This technical knowledge has created a capacity for more interaction and communication with the countries of the region.

Embryo infertility treatment center in Algeria

There is a plan to set up an embryo infertility treatment center in Algeria.

The head of Royan Research Institute stated that we follow the educational and research interactions with the countries of the region and continued: It is about a year and a half since we started the scientific cooperation with Algeria and initial memorandums and contracts have been drawn up in this field. An infertility treatment center called Royan should be established in this country, for which, of course, Algerian private sector investors are looking for this issue, and we hope that this issue will be completed.

Source: Irna

