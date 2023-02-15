English
Arab country verge of buying Manchester United

SHAFAQNA- An Arab country that considers Manchester United as “Jewel in the crown of soccor” has proposed a tempting offer to the owners of this club.

Sources in London stated: “Qatar is looking to buy Manchester United for 4.5 billion pounds”

Glizer family (who are the owners of Manchester United) put this club, which is among the most expensive clubs in England and Europe, up for sale at the end of last year and announced that they are looking for strategic alternatives.

Qatar is the safest Arab country in global peace index

