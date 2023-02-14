Syria: Earthquake displaced 5.3 million people

SHAFAQNA- The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees announced that the number of displaced people due to the devastating earthquake in Syria may have reached 5.3 million.

The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees announced that the number of displaced people due to the devastating earthquake in Syria may have reached 5.3 million.

Sivanka Dana, the representative of this commissioner for Syrian affairs, emphasized in a press conference that according to the initial estimates of this organization, 5.3 million people lost their homes as a result of this earthquake.

He added that this number is very high in a country where the residents are basically homeless. More than 22,000 people have lost their lives in the Turkey-Syria earthquake so far, of which 3,300 were in Syria.

Source: Mdeast.news

www.shafaqna.com