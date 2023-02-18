English
International Shia News Agency

3rd Imam Ali Conference holds Feb. 18 & 19 [Full Program]

0
3rd Imam Ali Conference

SHAFAQNA- The 3rd Imam Ali Conference, entitled as“Compassion in Action”, due to be held on February 18 and 19, 2023.

Here is the line up of speakers in Imam Ali Conference 2023.

 

Download Imam Ali Conference 2023 Full Program:

IAC 2023 Compassion in Action Full Program-1 (1)

The third Imam Ali (AS) Conference will be taking place virtually on February 18 and 19, 2023. This event will bring together over 30 world renowned speakers to discuss the most relevant topics to the Muslim community living in the west.

Worthy to mention, Ayatollah Bashir Al Najafi, Ayatollah Sayed Taqi Modarresi, Ayatollah Sayed Ali Milani, Ayatollah Sayed Murtadha Qazwini and Dr. Sayed Mustafa Qazwini are the prominent speakers at Imam Ali Conference 2023 .

Imam Ali Conference 2023

Imam Ali Conference 2022

Imam Ali Conference Official website

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

[Video] Islam and Cancel Culture

asadian

Ramadhan 2022: live discussions on Saints and Misfits

asadian

Video: Imam Ali (AS) and Human Values Conference

asadian

Video: Speakers of Imam Ali (AS) Conference

asadian

“Imam Ali (A.S) & Human Values” Conference to be held Feb. 19-20

asadian

Video: Imam Hussain (A.S) uniting Christians and Muslims

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.