3rd Imam Ali Conference holds Feb. 18 & 19 [Full Program]

SHAFAQNA- The 3rd Imam Ali Conference, entitled as“Compassion in Action”, due to be held on February 18 and 19, 2023.

Here is the line up of speakers in Imam Ali Conference 2023.

Download Imam Ali Conference 2023 Full Program:

The third Imam Ali (AS) Conference will be taking place virtually on February 18 and 19, 2023. This event will bring together over 30 world renowned speakers to discuss the most relevant topics to the Muslim community living in the west.

Worthy to mention, Ayatollah Bashir Al Najafi, Ayatollah Sayed Taqi Modarresi, Ayatollah Sayed Ali Milani, Ayatollah Sayed Murtadha Qazwini and Dr. Sayed Mustafa Qazwini are the prominent speakers at Imam Ali Conference 2023 .

