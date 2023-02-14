English
Palestinian aid to earthquake victims in Turkey and Syria

SHAFAQNA- The Ministry of Endowments of Palestine announced that the public assistance of the Palestinian residents to the victims of the earthquakes in Turkey and Syria has reached about one million dollars.

The Ministry of Endowments of Palestine announced that Palestinian’s aid to the earthquake victim’s of Turkey and Syria has reached about one million dollars.

Palestinian Endowment Minister, Hatem al-Bakri, said that the call for aid to the earthquake victims was announced in the West Bank Mosques and the donations that people gave to the mosques reached about 1 million dollars. Thousands of Palestinians commemorated Turkish and Syrian victims on Friday prayer.

Source: Mdeast.news

