English
International Shia News Agency

Oldest mosque in Turkey collapsed due to an earthquake [Video]

0

SHAFAQNATRT TV channel announced that the 14-century-old Habib al-Najjar Mosque in Hatay province in southeastern Turkey collapsed due to the recent earthquake.

This mosque was built fourteen centuries ago and is considered the first mosque in Anatolia.

According to the report of this TV channel, “the construction of Habib al-Najjar mosque in Hatay province of Turkey dates back to the last fourteen centuries. This mosque was built in 638, when Muslim Arabs ruled Antioch, and it is certain that this mosque is the first mosque in Anatolia and the Republic of Turkey.

In the northeast corner of the mosque, at a depth of four meters underground, there are the tombs of Habib Najjar and Shamon Safa. Around the mosque there are educational facilities of a religious school.

Source: Shafaqna Persian 

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

UN: Earthquake made catastrophic situation in Syria

asadian

Syria earthquake: Increase in number of victims; 3317 dead, 5245 injured

asadian

Search and rescue operation in earthquake-stricken area in Aleppo to end in 40 hours

asadian

Al-Azhar’s Sheikh calls for world to help earthquake victims in Turkey and Syria

asadian

Syria’s criticism of UN’s actions to help earthquake victims

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.