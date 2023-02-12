Oldest mosque in Turkey collapsed due to an earthquake [Video]

SHAFAQNA– TRT TV channel announced that the 14-century-old Habib al-Najjar Mosque in Hatay province in southeastern Turkey collapsed due to the recent earthquake.

This mosque was built fourteen centuries ago and is considered the first mosque in Anatolia.

According to the report of this TV channel, “the construction of Habib al-Najjar mosque in Hatay province of Turkey dates back to the last fourteen centuries. This mosque was built in 638, when Muslim Arabs ruled Antioch, and it is certain that this mosque is the first mosque in Anatolia and the Republic of Turkey.

In the northeast corner of the mosque, at a depth of four meters underground, there are the tombs of Habib Najjar and Shamon Safa. Around the mosque there are educational facilities of a religious school.

Source: Shafaqna Persian

www.shafaqna.com