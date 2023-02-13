UN: Syria earthquake aid held up by hardline group approval issues

SHAFAQNA-Earthquake aid from government-held parts of Syria into territory controlled by hardline opposition groups has been held up by approval issues with group Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), a United Nations spokesperson said.

The Syrian government last week said it was willing to send aid into the northern zone, which is largely held by the hardline Islamist HTS and was devastated by Monday’s earthquake.

A spokesperson for the UN’s humanitarian aid office told Reuters “there are issues with approval” by HTS, without giving further information.

A UN spokesperson in Damascus declined to comment, saying the UN “continues to work with relevant parties to have access to the area.”

Source : reuters