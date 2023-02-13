Karbala: Representative of Supreme Religious Authority calls for concerted efforts to provide relief to earthquake victims in Syria

SHAFAQNA-The representative of the Supreme Religious Authority, Sheikh Abdul-Mahdi Al-Karbalaey, confirmed that the rapid response of the Iraqi people to the statement released by the Supreme Religious Authority, Grand Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Al-Husseini Al-Sistani, in which he called for the concerted efforts of the authorities and the general philanthropists to provide the necessary needs for those affected by the earthquake.

“We call on all philanthropists to contribute to this humanitarian relief in a way that reflects commitment to the morals and instructions of the Ahlulbayt (peace be upon them). The humanitarian orientations of the Ahlulbayt (peace be upon them) and the humanitarian concerns of the Supreme Religious Authority are not limited to the Iraqi people, but rather they are for the general public,” said Sheikh Al-Karbalaey, emphasizing to provide the maximum possible sympathy and relief to the affected families.

Regarding the humanitarian orientations of the Ahlulbayt (AS) and the humanitarian concerns of the Supreme Religious Authority, Sheikh Al-Karbalaey added that it is not limited to the Iraqi people, but rather it is for the general public, whether for the people of Iraq or others, and that this rapid response by the Iraqis to the Supreme Religious Authority to provide humanitarian aid to the earthquake-affected families reflects the extent of the Iraqis’ commitment to the morals of the Ahlulbayt (AS).

Source : imhussain