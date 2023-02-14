“Ya Hussain” bridge on the road from Najaf to Karbala

SHAFAQNA- Najaf’s Governor said that Ya Hussain Bridge, which was opened on February 11th and is located on the road between Najaf and Karbala, is part of a project to reduce congestion during pilgrimages.

The governor of Najaf Ashraf said: “ Work on this project started after the presentation of the idea in the provincial government in 2015, and its investment was done through governmental and non-governmental domestic and international aid.” Which was about one billion dinars and its progress in 2022 was about 17%.

He added: The new authorization of the governorate realized that this project was stopped due to lack of financial allocation for its completion.

The governor continued: The new administration of Najaf Ashraf governorate referred to the Board of Ministers, the Secretariat of this Board, the Ministries of Oil and Finance, and the Ministerial Council of Economy to finance this project, and it was approved that the financial allocations for this project will be provided from the central treasury and also from outside.

Najaf’s Governor said that work on this project restarted in the second half of 2022 and it took less than six months to complete the project.

He added: The design of the structure and architecture of this project was re-evaluated and the project was stopped during Arbaeen procession. Finally, this project was completed today and will be applied.

He said: This bridge is very important due to its location on the northern axis road from Najaf to Karbala and also at the traffic junction that increases during Arbaeen days .

He continued: This project is the first phase of the project consisting of several bridges to address the traffic problem on Najaf-Karbala road and to reduce congestion during pilgrimage ceremonies.

Source: Mdeast.news

www.shafaqna.com