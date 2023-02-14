Iraqi antiquities to be returned from Britain

SHAFAQNA- The Minister of Culture, Tourism and Antiquities of Iraq said that some Iraqi antiquities will be returned to Iraq from Britain very soon.

Ahmad Fakak Al-Badarani, Minister of Culture, Tourism and Antiquities of Iraq, said that some Iraqi antiquities will soon be returned to Iraq from Britain.

Based on the official news agency of Iraq, he said that: we have prepared many projects in the field of culture, tourism and ancient works, and soon will start literary festivals and artistic activities, theatre and cinema in the provinces.

The Minister of Culture of Iraq added that in the field of tourism, we would start field trips to all tourist and ancient areas with the aim of finding out about their needs for restoration and handling.

Al-Badarani said that regarding the antiquities, we are interested in preserving this heritage that forms the identity of Iraq, and we will soon go to Britain to return the Iraqi antiquities to Iraq, also we will hold an official celebration after returning them.

Source: Mdeast.news

www.shafaqna.com