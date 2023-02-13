Turkey & Syria earthquake: Death toll topped 36000 as rescue operations ongoing week after earthquakes

SHAFAQNA-Rescuers continue to pull out more survivors from the rubble in Turkey and Syria as the death toll from last week’s earthquakes topped 36,000.

The quakes have killed at least 31,643 people in Turkey as of Monday, and 4,614 people in Syria.

Martin Griffith, the UN aid chief, has said rescue efforts are coming to a close and that the world has so far failed people in northwest Syria, saying survivors there “rightly feel abandoned”.

In Syria, aid from government-held regions into the rebel-controlled territory has been held up by approval issues with the Hay’et Tahrir al-Sham armed group, according to the UN.

Rescue operations are still ongoing on Monday a week after powerful earthquakes struck southern Türkiye.

A woman was rescued from under the rubble 175 hours after the earthquakes in Hatay province. Naime Umay was saved by firefighters dispatched to the region by the Istanbul municipality, according to a statement.

Turkish FM says he offered two border crossing into NW Syria

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu says he has offered to open two border crossings with Syria for the international community to send humanitarian aid to the quake-hit northern parts of Turkey’s neighbour. “We told the international community and the UN that they could send humanitarian aid through the two gates under our control,” Cavusoglu said during a joint news conference with his Libyan counterpart, Najla al-Mangoush, in Ankara. Earthquakes could cost Turkey $84bn: Business group Turkey’s worst earthquake in almost a century and the aftershocks that have followed have left a trail of destruction that could cost Ankara up to $84.1bn, a business group says. The report by the Turkish Enterprise and Business Confederation said the cost would include an estimated $70.8bn from the repair of thousands of homes, $10.4bn from loss of national income and $2.9bn from loss of working days.

Source : aljazeera, aa

