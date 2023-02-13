English
Turkey & Syria earthquake: Controversial Israeli rabbi calls Quake disaster ‘divine justice’

SHAFAQNA-Controversial Israeli rabbi calls disaster ‘divine justice.’ Shmuel Eliyahu claimed God was punishing countries affected by disaster because of alleged mistreatment of the Jewish people.

A controversial Israeli rabbi has sparked outrage after claiming the devastating earthquake that struck Turkey and Syria on Monday was “divine justice”.

Shmuel Eliyahu, who serves as the chief Rabbi of Safed in northern Israel and is a member of the Chief Rabbinate Council, claimed that God was punishing countries affected by the disaster because of their alleged mistreatment of the Jewish people.

“God is judging all the nations around us who wanted to invade our land and throw us into the sea,” Eliyahu wrote in an op-ed published in the Olam Katan newspaper on Friday.

Source : middleeasteye

