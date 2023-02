SHAFAQNA-Saudi Arabia announced on Sunday sending the first female astronaut to the International Space Station during the second quarter of this year.

In a statement, the Saudi Space Commission said Rayyanah Barnawi and Ali AlQarni will join the crew of the AX-2 space mission with a view to “empowering national capabilities in human spaceflight geared towards serving humanity and benefiting from the promising opportunities offered by the space industry.”

Source : aa