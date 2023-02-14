Iraqi FM consults with American official about reasons for stopping Iran’s nuclear negotiations

SHAFAQNA- Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Mohammed Hussein met with US Special Envoy for Iran Robert Mali and discussed the situation in the region.

In this meeting held in Washington, the two sides discussed the reasons for the visit of the Iraqi delegation to Washington and the meetings of Iraqi officials with high-ranking American officials.

The Iraqi Foreign Minister and the American official also discussed the process of negotiations between the P5+1 countries with the Iranian side that were held in Vienna (the capital of Austria) and the reasons for its suspension and the positions of the Europeans regarding it.

On the other hand, Robert Mali praised Iraq’s role in the form of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Baghdad’s diplomatic efforts in many cases, especially in reducing regional tensions.

In this regard, Fuad Mohammed Hussein mentioned the details of his recent phone call with “Hossein Amir Abdullahian”, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Iran, and the content of his conversation with him.

