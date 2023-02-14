English
International Shia News Agency

Secretary-General of International Union of Muslim Scholars demands postponement of Hajj trips and donating the cost to earthquake victims

SHAFAQNA- The Secretary-General of the International Union of Muslim Scholars asked Muslims to postpone their Hajj Umrah and donate its cost to the victims of the earthquake in Turkey and Syria.

“Sheikh Dr. Ali Al-Qaradaghi,”, the Secretary-General of this union, said: “Whoever intends to perform Hajj Umrah for the second or third time, it is his duty to help the victims of the earthquake.”

He said: “Currently, this action is a priority, especially since the cost of Hajj Umrah can help many people and save their lives.”

The Secretary-General of the International Union of Muslim Scholars, expressing hope that more lives will be saved from the rubble, criticized the performance of the United Nations and some countries in not providing assistance.

