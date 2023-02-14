English
First female Saudi astronaut is ready to be sent to ISS

SHAFAQNA- Riyadh today (Sunday) announced the sending of the first female astronaut to the International Space Station (ISS) in the second quarter of this year.

The Saudi Arabian Space Organization announced in a statement: “Ms. Rayyanah Barnawi will be the country’s first female astronaut, and Saudi astronaut Ali Al-Qarni will also accompany her in this space mission.”

This organization added: “The mission serves to empower national capabilities in human spaceflight geared towards serving humanity and benefiting from the promising opportunities offered by the space industry at the international level.”

The Saudi Space Agency has announced that this scientific journey will begin from America to the International Space Station.

Last year, this organization started a program for the astronauts of this country with the aim of preparing them to participate in space flights and in scientific experiments and international research and space-related missions in the future.

