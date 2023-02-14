Jerusalem Christians feel growing harassment

SHAFAQNA-Members of the small Christian community in Jerusalem’s Old City described being under pressure in recent weeks from what they say is growing harassment from violent Jewish ultra-nationalists.

Earlier this month, a man later identified by church authorities as a Jewish radical was wrestled to the ground and detained after he allegedly vandalised a statue of Jesus in the Church of the Flagellation. The church stands at the place where Christ is held to have taken the cross after being condemned to death by crucifixion.

“This is the church commemorating the suffering of Jesus, and exactly here, doing that is something very bad, very bad,” said Father Eugenio Alliata.

That incident followed a series of others, including one in which graffiti reading “Death to Armenians” and “Death to Christians” were scrawled in Hebrew on the walls of the Armenian Convent of Saint James, last month. Israeli police said they stepped up patrols around Christian sites in the holy city.

Source : reuters