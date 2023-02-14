UN experts call for measures to stop Israel’s systematic & deliberate housing demolition

SHAFAQNA-The international community must take action to stop the systematic and deliberate housing demolition, arbitrary displacement and forced evictions of Palestinians in the occupied West Bank, UN experts said in a statement.

In January alone, Israeli occupation forces demolished 132 Palestinian structures across 38 communities in the occupied West Bank, including 34 residential and 15 donor-funded structures, reports have said.

This represents a 135 per cent increase compared to the same period in 2022, and includes five punitive demolitions.

“The systematic demolition of Palestinian homes, erection of illegal Israeli settlements and systematic denial of building permits for Palestinians in the occupied West Bank amounts to domicide,” the UN experts said.

“Direct attacks on the Palestinian people’s homes, schools, livelihoods and water sources are nothing but Israel’s attempts to curtail the Palestinians’ right to self-determination and to threaten their very existence,” the experts also said.

Source : middleeastmonitor

www.shafaqna.com